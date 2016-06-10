Lady Gaga Hops Back in the Saddle in Malibu

Lady Gaga keeps her style fashion-forward—even when she's riding a horse. As she enjoyed a day of horseback riding on her white horse near her Malibu, Calif. estate, Mother Monster was nothing less than cowgirl-fierce as she rode the steed in a wide-brimmed hat, black cowboy boots, cut-off light blue denim shorts, a T-shirt and a printed black scarf.

As the horse trotted over the terrain, Gaga shielded her eyes even further in gold-rimmed sunnies. While the American Horror Story star didn't share any snaps from her horse-riding excursion on Instagram this go-round, she did post a photo Thursday of herself relaxing after it came to an end. In the snap, Gaga continues to enjoy the sunny day, looking blissful in the same outfit (sans hat) as she lies on grass next to a friend with her cowboy heels kicked up.

🎼☀️🚬 A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 9, 2016 at 5:24pm PDT

RELATED: Lady Gaga Nails a Grunge-y, Cowgirl-Inspired Getup

Gaga's white steed was a Christmas gift from her team at Interscope Records, whom she thanked in a sweet post after receiving it last year. "Today on my doorstep was delivered a White Angel from heaven," she captioned a photo of the horse at the time. "It felt like the old days of the record business, she's such a spiritual girl! A heartfelt thank you to John Janick and Steve Berman, the whole Interscope family. I will ride, and care for, and love her forever. I was so surprised!"

Today on my doorstep was delivered a White Angel from heaven. It felt like the old days of the record business, she's such a spiritual girl! A heartfelt thank you to John Janick and Steve Berman, the whole Interscope family. I will ride, and care for, and love her forever. I was so surprised!❤️ A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 21, 2015 at 1:53pm PST

She went on to add a picturesque shot of herself riding the horse, writing alongside it, "I feel like I've known her my whole life she wants to show me things." Since getting the horse, Gaga has been adding cowgirl-inspired elements into her wardrobe. She was even spotted stepping out in New York City last month in black studded boots and a cowboy hat as she headed to her family-owned Manhattan restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, to celebrate Mother's Day.