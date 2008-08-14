L.A. Hot Spots

STAR PATRONSand Dreamworks'THE SCOOP The latest arrival on L.A.’s hot steakhouse scene is a sleek, casually chic hangout for L.A. Stars, agents, studio execs and other media types who check each other out in the big, bustling rectangular-shaped room as they sample the appetizer platter (olives, salami, bresaloa and pate) and gorge on the giant cheese popovers brought to every table. And it’s all brought to you by New York’s Laurent Tourondel. (BLT stands for Bistro Laurent Tourondel.)WHAT TO ORDER Don’t miss the onion rings (the size of large donuts!) or the grilled asparagus. Protein junkies can get their fix on juicy ribeyes, strip steaks and Flintstone-sized porterhouses, while fish lovers will savor the seafood platter on ice (that looks like it could feed the cast of Entourage.)8720 Sunset Blvd.(310) 360-1950