Kylie Jenner's Lingerie Looks Seriously Uncomfortable but We're Aching to Try It Ourselves

Kylie Jenner showed off a brand-new piece of sexy hosiery on her Snapchat and Instagram on Thursday night, and just looking at it, makes us feel, well, itchy.

In her latest booty-shot video, Kylie donned a pair of gemstone-studded fishnet tights, and we can't believe how casually she's wearing them. Not only can tights be seriously uncomfortable and itchy (except for Wolfords, of course), but adding sharp rocks to them—it can't be good for the skin. Will she have scratch marks? Redness? Seriously, we're concerned for the health of her legs.

Are you feeling itchy? We need some Jergens over here, please.

Come on, Kylie. There's no way those things are practical! But practicality has never been a strong suit for the 19-year-old—just look at the three Los Angeles mansions she has purchased in the past few years.

The youngest of the Kar-Jenner sisters, who is now back to her original dark brunette locks, has been pretty busy lately as she gets ready to open her first Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop on Dec. 9 in L.A. and a new online store called The Kylie Shop, where fans can buy Kylie-branded socks, underwear, sweatshirts, and more starting Dec. 10.

Maybe The Kylie Shop will stock the tights she wore in the snaps above. In the meantime, we'll be ordering these rhinestoned fishnets to see give a similar look a whirl ourselves.