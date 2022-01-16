Kylie Jenner's Maternity Look Matched the Decor at Her Daughter Stormi's 4th Birthday Party
Stormi Webster and Chicago West had a joint birthday party yesterday, and pink everything was clearly the theme. From the balloons to the candy and cakes (yes, plural), the entire celebration was swathed in a bubblegum shade of pink — including Kylie Jenner's Barbie-inspired outfit.
Matching the party's decor, Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child, took a mirror selfie and showed off her party-ready look on her Instagram Story. The mom-to-be wore a pastel pink catsuit with a mock neckline, and paired the one-piece with a matching wool coat. Beauty-wise, she swiped on berry lipstick and complemented her winged liner with rosy eyeshadow. Her dark brunette hair was left down and cascaded down her back.
Kylie posted other snapshots and videos from the festivities to her Stories. In one clip, she scanned the snack table, which was filled with containers of pink rock candy and Starbursts, cookies in the shape of the girls' names, and edible Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise! Doll cakes. A second snap showed Stormi and Chicago adorably posing in front of the pink balloon display.
This wasn't the only over-the-top celebration Kylie attended this month. Just a few days ago, Kylie shared intimate photos from her baby shower, which didn't have a definitive theme. There were huge giraffe sculptures, a candlelit dinner with personalized throw blankets for guests, and a gift table that showed off turquoise Tiffany and Co. bags.
Theme or no theme, there's no party like a Kardashian-Jenner party.