Kylie Jenner's Maternity Look Matched the Decor at Her Daughter Stormi's 4th Birthday Party

Stormi Webster and Chicago West had a joint birthday party yesterday, and pink everything was clearly the theme. From the balloons to the candy and cakes (yes, plural), the entire celebration was swathed in a bubblegum shade of pink — including Kylie Jenner's Barbie-inspired outfit.

Matching the party's decor, Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child, took a mirror selfie and showed off her party-ready look on her Instagram Story. The mom-to-be wore a pastel pink catsuit with a mock neckline, and paired the one-piece with a matching wool coat. Beauty-wise, she swiped on berry lipstick and complemented her winged liner with rosy eyeshadow. Her dark brunette hair was left down and cascaded down her back.