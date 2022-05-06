Kylie Jenner Just Found the Perfect Dress for Your Next Vacation

Summer may still be weeks away, but Kylie Jenner 's latest outfit is here to get you in the beach-ready mindset.

After a quick trip to New York City for the Met Gala this week, the beauty mogul seemingly took a few days off and went on vacation with her partner Travis Scott and their two children, Stormi, 4, and the couple's three-month-old son, formerly known as Wolf. And for the family getaway, Jenner packed the perfect vacation dress. That is, if your destination is a private beach with the most idyllic white sand and crystal blue water.