Kylie Jenner Just Found the Perfect Dress for Your Next Vacation
Summer may still be weeks away, but Kylie Jenner's latest outfit is here to get you in the beach-ready mindset.
After a quick trip to New York City for the Met Gala this week, the beauty mogul seemingly took a few days off and went on vacation with her partner Travis Scott and their two children, Stormi, 4, and the couple's three-month-old son, formerly known as Wolf. And for the family getaway, Jenner packed the perfect vacation dress. That is, if your destination is a private beach with the most idyllic white sand and crystal blue water.
During a romantic sunset photoshoot on the beach with Scott, Jenner wrapped her arms around her shirtless boyfriend while wearing a long clingy white dress with asymmetric ruching down the side. The jersey short-sleeve dress could easily take Jenner from a day at the beach to a fancy dinner — no outfit change necessary. She paired the dress with chunky silver bangles on one arm and went barefoot in the sand. Her dark hair was left down in windswept waves and tousled behind her back.
In another set of photos, Kylie posed solo on the deserted beach (save for a single sailboat out to sea) and captioned the carousel of vacation snapshots, "Love like a sunset." Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, Kylie shared more sweet moments from her tropical getaway including clips of her and Stormi bravely feeding lizards on the beach. For this occasion, Kylie dressed more casual in a bright green sports bra, matching biker shorts, and white sunglasses on top of her head.