Kylie Jenner's 'Whats In My Bag' Video Is Raising Some Questions From Fans
Interesting that all of her favorite products were created by ... her.
Kylie Jenner is just like us, she also has a handbag full of crap she probably doesn’t use — but unlike us, her crap is exclusively made by her and members of her family.
The 23-year-old gave fans an intimate look at the contents of her black Birkin bag (lol), and, naturally, it became an opportunity to promote her empire.
So what is it that Jenner cannot live without? Well, Kylie Skin hand sanitizer (which hasn’t hit the market yet), a PR card for her hyaluronic acid serum that launches on Friday, her “favorite perfume of all time” (from her collaboration with KKW Fragrance), a camera Kendall Jenner got her, her wallet (“because we are adults and we do adult things” ???), her Kylie Skin scrunchies (which also haven’t dropped yet, natch), Kylie x Kendall Jenner blotting powder, a charger her assistant made her, gum, Kylie Skin sunscreen, Kylie Skin wipes, a “KYLIE” branded face mask, a SKIMS nude face mask (“shoutout to SKIMS”), applesauce for Stormi, her “glasses of the day,” a plush peapod (“he brightens my day”), the Kylie edition of Uno (which exists), Kylie Skin lip balms and, of course, Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit products galore.
The comments section was onto Jenner’s scheme.
“Why does this feel like it’s literally just an 8-minute ad?” one user wrote. “Alternate title: promoting my brand for 8 minutes straight,” another commenter added.
You do you, Ky.