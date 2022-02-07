Kylie Jenner Confirmed She and Travis Scott Have Not Named Their Son Yet

They initially chose the name Wolf Webster before alerting fans they had changed their mind.

Update April 11, 2022: While promoting the release of her and her family's new Hulu show The Kardashians, Kylie told Entertainment Tonight that she and Travis Scott have yet to pick a name for their new son. "Wolf was never on our list," she said. "It just was something Khloe suggested." When Khloé jokingly added "Don't do this to me," Kylie responded, "No, I liked the name. There's nothing against Wolf, it just wasn't him."

Kylie then shared that they haven't chosen a new name yet. "We have some strong options, but we haven't officially changed it. Before I officially changed it I want to make sure."

Update March 21, 2022: Following the release of her adorable pregnancy video, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to tell her fans that their baby's name was no longer Wolf Webster. "FYI, our sons name isn't Wolf anymore we just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." Unfortunately, the beauty guru didn't share their replacement name.

Kylie Jenner Son Name Instagram Story Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Update February 11, 2022: Kylie Jenner shared her son's name in an Instagram Story, telling the world that Stormi Webster is big sister to Wolf Webster, E! News reports. She posted the name along with a white heart emoji, which also features in her Instagram bio. The name is a stark contrast to Angel, which many fans had assumed was the new arrival's name, since many members of the Kardashian family had posted angel emoji on Kylie's announcement.

Kylie Jenner IG Story Credit: Instagram/KylieJenner

Previously: It's official: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents of two.

On Sunday, Kylie shared the news through a sweet Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of the newborn's hand. The caption read, "💙 2/2/22," meaning the newest addition of their family arrived a day after the couple's daughter Stormi Webster's birthday.

Kylie Jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner announced her pregnancy this past September with a video that showed the reality star sharing the news with her loved ones, including Scott and Kris, Jenner's mother.

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi, their first child together, in February 2018. A contrast to her second pregnancy, Jenner's first was shrouded in secrecy. Though reports ran rampant, the makeup mogul only confirmed the news when she announced Stormi's birth with a video that documented her pregnancy.