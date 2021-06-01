Kylie Jenner is “Very Happy” With Travis Scott As They Spend Memorial Day Weekend With Stormi
“They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are.”
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had some family fun over the holiday weekend. On Monday, the beauty mogul posted a series of Instagram stories of her and Scott playing with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi.
A source told People that the family of three spent Memorial Day weekend with the "Goosebumps" rapper's family in Houston, Texas. Jenner's Instagram story documented their time in the city, showing Scott filling water balloons before he and Stormi began throwing them at the social media star. Jenner can be heard squealing and giggling in the background as her daughter and Scott continue to throw water balloons at her.
"Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together," the source said, adding that Jenner is "very happy" with Scott.
"They are not putting any pressure on their relationship," the source continued. "They get along and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation. They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her."
The two are spending time together following the rumors that broke last month, claiming they were back together but not exclusively. Jenner negated the "open relationship" rumors by tweeting that they were "careless and disrespectful."