Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Thong in a Completely Sheer Dress
Plus a tiny bag for a very big look.
Thongs are peeking above low-rise pants and even being incorporated into low-cut dresses, but Kylie Jenner showed her own thong off by wearing a dress with a strategic sheer pattern that offered up swathes of skin between swirls of traditional Japanese art. She shared the look on Instagram with what appeared to be a demure side profile before followers swiped to see that most of the long dress was see-through.
The outfit included dad-core '90s sunglasses and a tiny frame handbag that doesn't even look like it could fit a smartphone. She wore her hair in long shiny waves that grazed her butt and added a bracelet to her left bicep.
Her caption was short and sweet: "bonne soirée." Her older sister Khloé offered a caption that probably said what many fans were thinking: "I am deceased."
The skin-centric, body-con look comes after Jenner showed off a pair of over-the-top wide-leg jeans covered in cargo pockets. Always the fashion chameleon, she's swung from one extreme look to another, showing up to support her sister's tequila brand in a plunging jumpsuit and following that up with a red carpet look showcasing vintage 1987 Jean Paul Gaultier.
Kylie's outfit also comes after the official announcement of KylieBaby, which follows in the very successful footsteps of KylieCosmetics and KylieSkin.
According to Page Six, Jenner filed applications last year for a trademark for KylieBaby, with products to include KylieSkin-adjacent products like moisturizers, body oils, lotions, and body gel. But KylieBaby could also encompass new mom and baby needs like cribs, strollers, diaper bags, baby bottles, and tiny, presumably not-sheer baby clothing.