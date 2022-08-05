Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner's LBD Makes the Case for Going Strapless No straps, no problem. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 5, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty This week, Kylie Jenner might have traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature bombshell style stayed the same. On Thursday, the makeup mogul wore one of her go-to curve-skimming looks for a night out in the British Capital with her longtime partner Travis Scott and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The trio went out for dinner at Nobu (if there's a Nobu, there's a way), and for the occasion, Kylie wore a strapless LBD with a super short hem and sweetheart neckline. And while the dress's silhouette was quintessentially summer, it was constructed from a fall-favorite fabric: velvet. Jenner teamed the minidress with a pair of fuzzy mules and carried a tiny black handbag. She wore her long dark hair in va-va-voom waves and swiped on a statement smoky eye. Kylie Jenner Upstaged Madonna in a Corseted Cone Bra Minidress Kylie shared a close-up of her beauty look, which also included glowing skin and a glossy nude lip, on Instagram — captioning a bathroom snap of herself, "loves a smokey glam 🖤." Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kylie and Stormi had a mother-daughter outing at Harrods, where they visited the Kylie Cosmetics counter and had afternoon tea at the department store. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit