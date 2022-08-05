Kylie Jenner's LBD Makes the Case for Going Strapless

This week, Kylie Jenner might have traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature bombshell style stayed the same.

On Thursday, the makeup mogul wore one of her go-to curve-skimming looks for a night out in the British Capital with her longtime partner Travis Scott and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The trio went out for dinner at Nobu (if there's a Nobu, there's a way), and for the occasion, Kylie wore a strapless LBD with a super short hem and sweetheart neckline. And while the dress's silhouette was quintessentially summer, it was constructed from a fall-favorite fabric: velvet.

Jenner teamed the minidress with a pair of fuzzy mules and carried a tiny black handbag. She wore her long dark hair in va-va-voom waves and swiped on a statement smoky eye.

Kylie shared a close-up of her beauty look, which also included glowing skin and a glossy nude lip, on Instagram — captioning a bathroom snap of herself, "loves a smokey glam 🖤." Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kylie and Stormi had a mother-daughter outing at Harrods, where they visited the Kylie Cosmetics counter and had afternoon tea at the department store.