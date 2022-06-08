Kylie Jenner and Stormi's Matching Moment Included a Mini Prada Handbag

From the moment Kylie Jenner welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster , into the world, an iconic mother-daughter duo was (quite literally) born. From sentimental Instagram posts to viral auto-tuned hits , the pair is always keeping us entertained — and now, they've upped the cuteness even more with an adorable mommy-and-me matching moment.

On Wednesday, Kylie shared a series of photos on Instagram detailing the duo's coordinating 'fits during a mid-week makeup run. Four-year-old Stormi — who Jenner shares with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott — wore a brightly colored yellow, pink, and white floral halter dress for the occasion, complete with tiny white Nike sneakers and a miniature pink Prada handbag.

Ky decided to match her daughter's look from head to toe, wearing a pale yellow and pink top and white wide-leg jeans. She paired the pastel look with sunglasses in the same yellow hue, bubblegum-pink pumps, and a white bag. While Kylie wore her long raven-colored locks in soft waves down her shoulders, Stormi opted for two tiny buns on top of her head. Both of the girls accessorized with earrings, but Stormi sported simple gold hoops instead of her mom's silver statement pair.