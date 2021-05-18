Kylie Jenner Can't Explain the Power of Social Media
The queen of online life knows exactly what she's doing.
If there's a poster child for the power of the internet, it's Kylie Jenner. The mogul used the power of her family name, reality TV, and living a life chronicled by Instagram posts and disappearing Snapchats and parlayed it into a big-time brand. In a new interview with tmrw, Jenner admitted that she couldn't really explain exactly what social media is, but admitted that she'd someone found out a way to harness it to craft a world where lip kits rule and everything glitters in the Calabasas sunshine.
"I don't think an alien would really understand what I do," she said. "I don't know how you'd begin to describe what social media is. I'm fully aware of the influence that I have, I try to be a good role model but I mostly just try to be myself."
But even Jenners and moguls got sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while Jenner managed to continue posting outfit updates and clips of her daughter, she said she cherished the time with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and managed to take some time for herself.
"I don't think I've ever had a moment to just stop, be still, and not have work until then," she added. 'It was a difficult time for so many, I feel very lucky that I could take that time to just be with my daughter."
Jenner told the magazine that being a mom shifted her priorities, saying that the huge shift made her realize that everything was a learning experience and that she was growing every day. And although she claims not to know how social media really works, she's continuing to embrace it and tease new projects to her millions of followers.
"Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," Jenner adds. "I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be. It's been such a challenging year but the silver lining was that I had so much more time to spend with my family."