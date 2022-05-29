Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer Twisted Halter Neck Top for Her Latest Photoshoot

Last summer, it was all about the crisscrossed halter neck trend — and this summer, it still is. Just ask Kylie Jenner , who wore the style for her latest Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot and added a sexy twist (literally).

On Saturday, the beauty mogul shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps from the shoot on Instagram, and in the first photo, she opted for a taupe-colored twisted halter neck top that was constructed from a gauzy sheer fabric. Kylie teamed the summer staple with a super smoky eye and bronzed skin, and as she pulled her dark hair back with her hands, she revealed a pair of sculptural silver earrings underneath. Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, gave another glimpse at the flowy see-through shirt that was worn with a pair of black pants on bottom.