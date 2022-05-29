Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer Twisted Halter Neck Top for Her Latest Photoshoot
Last summer, it was all about the crisscrossed halter neck trend — and this summer, it still is. Just ask Kylie Jenner, who wore the style for her latest Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot and added a sexy twist (literally).
On Saturday, the beauty mogul shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps from the shoot on Instagram, and in the first photo, she opted for a taupe-colored twisted halter neck top that was constructed from a gauzy sheer fabric. Kylie teamed the summer staple with a super smoky eye and bronzed skin, and as she pulled her dark hair back with her hands, she revealed a pair of sculptural silver earrings underneath. Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, gave another glimpse at the flowy see-through shirt that was worn with a pair of black pants on bottom.
"shoot dayz @kyliecosmetics," Kylie captioned the slideshow, which also included another bold outfit comprised of a white cutout crop top and low-rise black leather pants. She wore the same earrings, but this time, her hair was worn down with a middle part and her eye makeup was seemingly more subtle.
The new campaign comes just weeks after another promotional photoshoot for Kylie Skin's lavender bath. In that shoot, the reality star also served some major summer fashion inspiration while wearing a lavender crochet bodysuit with midriff-baring cutout, a matching knit arm warmer, and see-through heels.