Kylie Jenner's Completely Sheer Jumpsuit Is an Optical Illusion
What is happening here.
Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram "photo dump" looks a lot like what you would expect: Cute pictures of Stormi, some bikini shots of her and her famous siblings, her dogs, and plenty of interesting fashion choices. The choice that stands out most is on slide two.
In the selfie, Jenner wears a jumpsuit that is ... hard to explain. It's sheer on the legs with stripes running all the way down to her feet, and though she has an oversized blazer on over it, it seems like the top may be just a bra with a cutout over her stomach.
Last week, Jenner found herself in the midst of a controversy involving a post she made about her makeup artist friend who was in an accident and needed emergency surgery. On her Instagram Stories, she linked his GoFundMe after she herself gave $5,000. Fans immediately pointed out that Jenner is a billionaire and could fund the surgery herself.
In response to the backlash she explained, "I feel it's important for me to clear up this false narrative that I've asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist's medical bills."
She went on to note that she doesn't have a personal relationship with Rauda and her original donation of $5,000 was to help the family reach its initial goal of $10,000.