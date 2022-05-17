Kylie Jenner Posed Pantsless in a Sheer Crochet Bodysuit for Her Latest Campaign
Between her cosmetics, skin care, and baby lines, Kylie Jenner has done a promotional photoshoot (or 50) in her day. And while the Jenner sister certainly serves in every shoot, the outfit featured in her latest snaps managed to combine all of our favorite summer trends in one sexy outfit.
On Monday, Kylie's skin care brand, Kylie Skin, posted a pair of photos hinting at a new spring launch on Instagram. The younger Jenner sister skipped pants for the shoot, opting to wear an asymmetric bodysuit that ticked every warm-weather-outfit box in the book. Not only was her one-shoulder leotard in one of the summer's hottest colors (a pretty pastel purple), but the sheer, crochet bodice featured a midriff-baring cutout. Kylie accessorized the bodysuit with a singular matching crochet arm warmer, drop earrings, and clear heels that showed off a classic white pedicure. Keeping with the breezy look, Kylie wore her hair down in a plethora of loose braids.
It was later revealed the photos were in promotion of Kylie Skin's lavender bath collection, hence the purple-hued 'fit. The new drop included bath products, lotions, and body oil in a calming lavender scent. Kylie also shared news of the launch to her personal Instagram account, which she captioned, "introducing our NEW lavender collection 🤍 sooooo obsessed with these lavender-infused, self care essential products launching 5.23 @kylieskin."
The lavender launch comes just days after Kylie arrived at the Billboard Music Awards red carpet alongside daughter Stormi and boyfriend and rapper, Travis Scott. Jenner wore a skin-tight graphic maxi dress and a slicked-back bun for the family outing, while Stormi matched her mom's hair and sported a white, one-shoulder Rick Owens dress with sneakers.