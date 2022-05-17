Kylie Jenner Posed Pantsless in a Sheer Crochet Bodysuit for Her Latest Campaign

Between her cosmetics, skin care, and baby lines , Kylie Jenner has done a promotional photoshoot (or 50) in her day. And while the Jenner sister certainly serves in every shoot , the outfit featured in her latest snaps managed to combine all of our favorite summer trends in one sexy outfit.

On Monday, Kylie's skin care brand, Kylie Skin, posted a pair of photos hinting at a new spring launch on Instagram. The younger Jenner sister skipped pants for the shoot, opting to wear an asymmetric bodysuit that ticked every warm-weather-outfit box in the book. Not only was her one-shoulder leotard in one of the summer's hottest colors (a pretty pastel purple), but the sheer, crochet bodice featured a midriff-baring cutout. Kylie accessorized the bodysuit with a singular matching crochet arm warmer, drop earrings, and clear heels that showed off a classic white pedicure. Keeping with the breezy look, Kylie wore her hair down in a plethora of loose braids.