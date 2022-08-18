Kylie Jenner Revealed She Almost Wasn't Named Kylie

And some are arguing that her would-be moniker is a better fit.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022
Kylie Jenner Sheer Twisted Halter Neck Top Instagram
Photo: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner almost wasn't named Kylie. This week, the beauty mogul participated in the viral TikTok trend where users reveal their name and then the name their parents almost gave them.

In a short clip shared to the social media platform, a makeup-free Kylie is pictured cuddling next to her 4-year-old daughter Stormi in bed, before teasing: "My name is Kylie, but it was almost…" Seconds later, the name Kennedy flashed across the screen alongside glamorous snapshots of Kylie taken over the years, including one of her in a black bikini, sheer lingerie, and the graphic bodycon dress she wore during her 25th birthday celebration. She also cleverly added a photo of a Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit with "Kennedy Cosmetics" written across the packaging.

"Doesn't hit the same," she captioned the TikTok. However, many fans appeared to disagree. "OK but Kendall and Kennedy go really well together," wrote one user, while another added, "I think it would match with your vibe."

This isn't the first time Kylie's name has been a hot topic of conversation. Back in 2019, Kris Jenner revealed that Kendall and Kylie almost didn't have "K" names during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "You were really into Js," Kim reminded Kris. "You were like: 'Okay, since I did Ks, I'm gonna do Js.' And then last minute, you're like: 'I'm gonna do Ks.'"

The momager admitted it took her a long time to decide what to name Kylie — specifically. "We just kept saying: 'Kendall and… Sophia. Kendall and Jane,'" she explained. "You know, trying to think of what went with Kendall. It was 'Kendall and Kelly,' and then when we got to 'Kendall and Kylie,' we were like, 'That's it.' Kendall and Kylie had to go together."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
TikTok Influencer Kate Bartlett Revealed Her Favorite Viral Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds, Starting at $5
TikTok Influencer Kate Bartlett Revealed Her Favorite Viral Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds, Starting at $5
Kylie Jenner Met Gala 2022
Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy Made a Rare Appearance in Her BTS Met Gala Video
People Are Attempting to 'Reverse' Their Butt Lift Surgeries to Achieve a New Celebrity Aesthetic
Backing Away From BBLs
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner's New Son Looks Just Like Stormi Webster
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews 2017 Miles Frost Fund party
All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian "The Kardashians" Premiere
Here's What We Know About Season 2 of 'The Kardashians'
Saks and Zoey Deutch Celebrate the Arrival of Saks in Aspen
Zoey Deutch Loves This Viral $2,500 Bag So Much, She Bought It In Two Colors
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
A Complete Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship
Kylie Jenner KylieBaby
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Star in Kylie Baby's Candy-Colored Campaign
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is Facing Backlash Over Her Tone Deaf Advice for Working Women
Kylie Jenner Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Confirmed She's Pregnant With the Sweetest Video
Henry Golding
The Golden Age of Henry Golding
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Sitting On Ground First Instagram Together
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Latest Date Is So Relatable
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Is Done with Crash Diets and "Punishing" Herself with Exercise
Kylie Jenner Pregnancy
Kylie Jenner Found Out She Was Pregnant With Stormi Webster While Filming 'Life of Kylie'
TBT: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries
TBT: Kris Humphries Used to Serenade Kim Kardashian with Her Single "Jam (Turn It Up)"