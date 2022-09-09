Kylie Jenner's Red Corset Minidress Made a Case for the Return of Shoulder Pads

Move over Y2K, '80s fashion has entered the chat.

Published on September 9, 2022
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to thrusting long-neglected trends back into the spotlight while somehow making them feel totally fresh (see: sleek leg warmers and the sexiest Canadian tuxedo, ever). The A-lister's latest venture? Transforming what some consider a total '80s fashion faux pas into fall's next big thing.

Jenner debuted the controversial look in question on Thursday while joining her mom, Kris Jenner, to promote their newest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Kylie donned a modern take on a very '80s silhouette for the occasion, sporting a bright-red corset minidress that featured long sleeves and broad, padded shoulders. Oversized pearl drop earrings and sky-high red heels completed Jenner's look, and she wore her hair in a messy updo with side-swept bangs.

Taking a less colorful route, Kris looked equally as stylish in a black-and-white checkered pantsuit, which she paired with a frilly white blouse complete with a black neck bow. The momager accessorized with black shoes and simple diamond earrings, and she styled her signature pixie cut with lots of volume.

Aside from chatting about Kylie Cosmetics' newest launch, the Kris Collection, during their time on the show, the mother-daughter duo also sat down with Corden to play "Late Late Lie Detector." Kylie, who was tasked with asking Kris questions while she was hooked up to the machine, wasted no time getting to the bottom of what was on everyone's mind.

"I was gonna ask this question anyway," she started before adding, "Am I your favorite child?" After debating for a moment, Kris quickly answered, "yes," to which James quipped, "Oh my god. I mean the speed at which you answered."

