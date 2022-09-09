Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner's Red Corset Minidress Made a Case for the Return of Shoulder Pads Move over Y2K, '80s fashion has entered the chat. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 9, 2022 @ 12:43PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Kylie Jenner is no stranger to thrusting long-neglected trends back into the spotlight while somehow making them feel totally fresh (see: sleek leg warmers and the sexiest Canadian tuxedo, ever). The A-lister's latest venture? Transforming what some consider a total '80s fashion faux pas into fall's next big thing. Jenner debuted the controversial look in question on Thursday while joining her mom, Kris Jenner, to promote their newest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Kylie donned a modern take on a very '80s silhouette for the occasion, sporting a bright-red corset minidress that featured long sleeves and broad, padded shoulders. Oversized pearl drop earrings and sky-high red heels completed Jenner's look, and she wore her hair in a messy updo with side-swept bangs. Kris and Kylie Jenner's Mother-Daughter Matching Moment Included Skin-Tight Leather Corsets Taking a less colorful route, Kris looked equally as stylish in a black-and-white checkered pantsuit, which she paired with a frilly white blouse complete with a black neck bow. The momager accessorized with black shoes and simple diamond earrings, and she styled her signature pixie cut with lots of volume. Aside from chatting about Kylie Cosmetics' newest launch, the Kris Collection, during their time on the show, the mother-daughter duo also sat down with Corden to play "Late Late Lie Detector." Kylie, who was tasked with asking Kris questions while she was hooked up to the machine, wasted no time getting to the bottom of what was on everyone's mind. "I was gonna ask this question anyway," she started before adding, "Am I your favorite child?" After debating for a moment, Kris quickly answered, "yes," to which James quipped, "Oh my god. I mean the speed at which you answered." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit