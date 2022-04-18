Kylie Jenner Shared a Rare Glimpse At Her and Travis Scott's Newborn Son

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the holiday weekend with a little Easter egg in her Instagram post — both literal and figurative. On Sunday, the beauty mogul posted a carousel documenting her and her family's festivities, and she shared a rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's newborn son.

The first image of the gallery captured the couple's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in an adorable pink pleated dress scouring for eggs in the grass. The next photo showed the massive chocolate eggs each grandchild received.

The fourth picture in the slideshow showed Travis holding the duo's newborn baby son, formerly known as Wolf. He wore tiny black and red sneakers and jeans and what appears to be a graphic T-shirt, the camera only captured his bottom half, hiding his face. This is only the second glimpse of the baby — Kylie shared a shot of his little hand when he was first born in February.