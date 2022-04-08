Kylie Jenner Made Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Return in Head-to-Toe Latex

Last night, at the premiere of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the beauty entrepreneur made a glamorous post-baby return to the red carpet in a gown that probably doesn't resemble anything hanging in the average mom's closet. For the special screening, Jenner wore a body-hugging white latex dress with matching thigh-high boots underneath. The gown featured an asymmetric cutout at the neckline, which was adorned with 3D florals, and a tiny train that flowed behind her.

Since welcoming her second child, a son, Kylie has been open about the struggles of her post-pregnancy journey with fans. Last month, after reaching her six-week milestone, the mom of two got candid about how getting back to regular life hasn't been easy. "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually … it's just crazy," she told followers on her Instagram Story. "I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."