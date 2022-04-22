Kylie Jenner Wore a Plunging Latex Catsuit in Her Latest Photoshoot

Once upon a time in December 2019, Kylie Jenner made a TikTok account to promote her new holiday lip kits — and our feeds have been blessed with quality content ever since. Whether posting adorable Stormi videos, iconic lip dubs, or that infamous Kar-Jenner family facetime prank, the youngest sister always manages to deliver. The latest of Kylie's videos to grace our feeds? A behind-the-scenes look at her newest campaign and — more importantly — her latest outfit.