Kylie Jenner Wore a Plunging Latex Catsuit in Her Latest Photoshoot
Once upon a time in December 2019, Kylie Jenner made a TikTok account to promote her new holiday lip kits — and our feeds have been blessed with quality content ever since. Whether posting adorable Stormi videos, iconic lip dubs, or that infamous Kar-Jenner family facetime prank, the youngest sister always manages to deliver. The latest of Kylie's videos to grace our feeds? A behind-the-scenes look at her newest campaign and — more importantly — her latest outfit.
On Thursday, Kylie took to the video-sharing platform to give her 39 million TikTok followers a glimpse into a typical Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot. The video chronicled Kylie's process from hanging at home to getting in front of the camera by showing clips of her drive to the studio, pre-shoot glam session, and sexy shoot look.
In the photos, Kylie posed in moody red lighting while wearing a plunging red latex catsuit with long sleeves and a zipper all the way up the front. Jenner unzipped the suit to her midriff and accessorized with gold statement earrings and rings. For glam, she swept her brown hair into a messy ponytail and finished the look with shimmery shadow and, of course, a Kylie Cosmetics lip oil.
The TikTok comes just days after Kylie gave followers another intimate look into her life by sharing a rare photo of her Travis Scott's newborn son, originally named Wolf, on Instagram. The mother of two gave birth to her second child in February and has yet to reveal his face or share his new name. She recently told Entertainment Tonight the name Wolf didn't match her new baby's personality. "Wolf was never on our list," she said. "It just was something Khloé suggested. I liked the name. There's nothing against Wolf, it just wasn't him."