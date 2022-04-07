Kylie Jenner's Version of the Power Suit Involves Sheer Pants and No Shirt
When you're Kylie Jenner — billionaire, beauty mogul, and businesswoman extraordinaire — a standard, boring pantsuit just won't do. That's why, when it came time to promote her family's new Hulu series The Kardashians on Wednesday, Jenner put a refreshingly sexy spin on the power suit.
The youngest of the KarJenners stepped out for a round of interviews, wearing ivory separates that didn't exactly scream office-appropriate. On top, Kylie opted for a plunging jacket in oversized proportions without a shirt underneath, and on bottom, a pair of wide-leg pants that were completely sheer from the crotch down. Silver rings, a necklace that resembled a key, and mule heels with zippers added a chic touch to her sleek suiting. But what really cinched the whole look together? A glass purse that doubled as a walking Kylie Cosmetics advertisement with only her lip products inside.
"KARDASHIANS press day 🤍 our new show airs April 14th on HULU @kardashianshulu," she wrote alongside a slideshow of images of herself posing in the cream suit, which expertly matched the neutral tones of her bathroom's decor.
The Kardashians debuts on Hulu on April 14, and while it remains unclear how it will differ from the original series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its various spin-offs, one thing's for sure is that Kylie be more open with viewers about her second pregnancy. In the trailer, which dropped last month, Kylie told producers, "My pregnancy is really public this time," before the cameras cut to footage of her and Kendall driving away from a swarm of paparazzi in the street. Other plot points will include Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson and Kourtney's IVF journey as she tries for a baby with Travis Barker.