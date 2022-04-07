Kylie Jenner's Version of the Power Suit Involves Sheer Pants and No Shirt

When you're Kylie Jenner — billionaire, beauty mogul, and businesswoman extraordinaire — a standard, boring pantsuit just won't do. That's why, when it came time to promote her family's new Hulu series The Kardashians on Wednesday, Jenner put a refreshingly sexy spin on the power suit.

The youngest of the KarJenners stepped out for a round of interviews, wearing ivory separates that didn't exactly scream office-appropriate. On top, Kylie opted for a plunging jacket in oversized proportions without a shirt underneath, and on bottom, a pair of wide-leg pants that were completely sheer from the crotch down. Silver rings, a necklace that resembled a key, and mule heels with zippers added a chic touch to her sleek suiting. But what really cinched the whole look together? A glass purse that doubled as a walking Kylie Cosmetics advertisement with only her lip products inside.