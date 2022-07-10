Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner's Date Night Outfit Included a Minidress in Summer's Breakthrough Color The hue has officially taken over this season. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 10, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images Just as we predicted, fashion folks can't get enough of the color orange this summer, and apparently neither can Kylie Jenner. On Saturday, the beauty mogul stepped out for a rare public date night with her partner Travis Scott at Catch LA in West Hollywood. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved, clingy minidress wrapped with crisscrossing pieces fabric in a muted shade of this summer's breakthrough hue. She teamed her look with an electric blue mini Birkin bag and a pair of strappy gold heels that coordinated with her jewelry. Her dark hair was worn down in tousled waves, and her peachy glam consisted of a generous swirl of coral blush and a nude lip. "Date night 🧡," Kylie captioned a TikTok clip showcasing her all-orange look. Kylie Jenner's Incredibly Frilly Cut-Out Minidress Expertly Combined Sexy and Cute Jenner has been particularly active on the video-sharing platform as of late. Hours ahead of her and Travis's dinner date, she posted her daughter Stormi's "first TikTok," which consisted of a clip of the 4-year-old filming herself with a funny-face filter. She then flipped the camera over to Kylie dressed in a robe and wet hair, eating a cup of noodles, and a day earlier, Stormi made another appearance on the platform adorably walking in her mom's heels. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit