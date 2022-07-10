Kylie Jenner's Date Night Outfit Included a Minidress in Summer's Breakthrough Color

The hue has officially taken over this season.

Published on July 10, 2022
Kylie Jenner Billboard Awards 2022
Photo: Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images

Just as we predicted, fashion folks can't get enough of the color orange this summer, and apparently neither can Kylie Jenner.

On Saturday, the beauty mogul stepped out for a rare public date night with her partner Travis Scott at Catch LA in West Hollywood. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved, clingy minidress wrapped with crisscrossing pieces fabric in a muted shade of this summer's breakthrough hue. She teamed her look with an electric blue mini Birkin bag and a pair of strappy gold heels that coordinated with her jewelry. Her dark hair was worn down in tousled waves, and her peachy glam consisted of a generous swirl of coral blush and a nude lip.

"Date night 🧡," Kylie captioned a TikTok clip showcasing her all-orange look.

Jenner has been particularly active on the video-sharing platform as of late. Hours ahead of her and Travis's dinner date, she posted her daughter Stormi's "first TikTok," which consisted of a clip of the 4-year-old filming herself with a funny-face filter. She then flipped the camera over to Kylie dressed in a robe and wet hair, eating a cup of noodles, and a day earlier, Stormi made another appearance on the platform adorably walking in her mom's heels.

