Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here ), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.

On her Instagram Story, the makeup mogul shared the sweetest video of what she got for Christmas: a new kitten. In one clip, the orange and white cat sat on Jenner's growing stomach as she scratched its face, and in the next two slides, the feline checked out its new home and let out a few adorable meows along the way. Kylie has yet to reveal the pet's name or gender.