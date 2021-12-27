Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition
As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
On her Instagram Story, the makeup mogul shared the sweetest video of what she got for Christmas: a new kitten. In one clip, the orange and white cat sat on Jenner's growing stomach as she scratched its face, and in the next two slides, the feline checked out its new home and let out a few adorable meows along the way. Kylie has yet to reveal the pet's name or gender.
To match her Christmas cat, Kylie also was gifted a crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber lion clutch.
Jenner returned to Instagram over the holidays following a two-month hiatus from the platform. She initially went dark after 10 people died during her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival concert in November. In response to the tragedy, both Scott and Jenner posted statements to social media, mourning the deaths of the rapper's fans. "Travis and I are broken and devastated," Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events."
She added: "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."