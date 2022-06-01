Kylie Jenner's Netted Catsuit Left a Pair of High-Waisted Underwear on Full Display
Kylie Jenner just brought a whole new meaning to business casual. On Tuesday, she posted a trio of snaps on Instagram showcasing her take on work attire, and — because this is a Kar-Jenner we're talking about — it included a butt-skimming ponytail extension and thigh-high boots.
Posing in front of an all-white backdrop, Kylie wore a full-body pink netted catsuit in the shots, captioned, "another day at the office." While the long-sleeved suit was completely sheer, Jenner relied on a pair of pink high-waisted underwear and expertly placed hands to keep herself covered. She accessorized the outfit with the tallest red latex boots that featured an interesting illusion heel and a pair of bubblegum-pink sunglasses. Kylie kept her glam natural with a pale pink lip and wore her hair in a slicked-back pony.
Kylie continued to share content from the shoot on her account throughout the day. A few hours after her initial photo dump, she posted a snap of the same 'fit, but with a matching pink net mask. Later, she shared a retro-style video montage of behind-the-scenes clips. Always ready to hype her sister up, Khloé Kardashian took to the comments of the first post to jokingly remark, "You're just being rude now."
The younger Jenner sister's post comes just a few days after she rocked a very different look for a Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot. Sporting a taupe-colored twisted halter neck top, Kylie opted to swap her standard bronzy glow for a dramatic black smokey eye when sharing a few pre-shoot snaps to the 'gram.