Kylie Jenner's Netted Catsuit Left a Pair of High-Waisted Underwear on Full Display

Kylie Jenner just brought a whole new meaning to business casual. On Tuesday, she posted a trio of snaps on Instagram showcasing her take on work attire, and — because this is a Kar-Jenner we're talking about — it included a butt-skimming ponytail extension and thigh-high boots.

Posing in front of an all-white backdrop, Kylie wore a full-body pink netted catsuit in the shots, captioned, "another day at the office." While the long-sleeved suit was completely sheer, Jenner relied on a pair of pink high-waisted underwear and expertly placed hands to keep herself covered. She accessorized the outfit with the tallest red latex boots that featured an interesting illusion heel and a pair of bubblegum-pink sunglasses. Kylie kept her glam natural with a pale pink lip and wore her hair in a slicked-back pony.