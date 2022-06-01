Kylie Jenner's Netted Catsuit Left a Pair of High-Waisted Underwear on Full Display

And she paired it with thigh-high latex boots.
By Averi Baudler Jun 01, 2022 @ 11:35 am
Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner just brought a whole new meaning to business casual. On Tuesday, she posted a trio of snaps on Instagram showcasing her take on work attire, and — because this is a Kar-Jenner we're talking about — it included a butt-skimming ponytail extension and thigh-high boots.

Posing in front of an all-white backdrop, Kylie wore a full-body pink netted catsuit in the shots, captioned, "another day at the office." While the long-sleeved suit was completely sheer, Jenner relied on a pair of pink high-waisted underwear and expertly placed hands to keep herself covered. She accessorized the outfit with the tallest red latex boots that featured an interesting illusion heel and a pair of bubblegum-pink sunglasses. Kylie kept her glam natural with a pale pink lip and wore her hair in a slicked-back pony.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie continued to share content from the shoot on her account throughout the day. A few hours after her initial photo dump, she posted a snap of the same 'fit, but with a matching pink net mask. Later, she shared a retro-style video montage of behind-the-scenes clips. Always ready to hype her sister up, Khloé Kardashian took to the comments of the first post to jokingly remark, "You're just being rude now."

Credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The younger Jenner sister's post comes just a few days after she rocked a very different look for a Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot. Sporting a taupe-colored twisted halter neck top, Kylie opted to swap her standard bronzy glow for a dramatic black smokey eye when sharing a few pre-shoot snaps to the 'gram.  

