Kylie Jenner Just Mummified the Canadian Tuxedo

Kylie Jenner has made London her own personal runway this week. On Thursday, the reality star and beauty guru stepped out in a chaotic vintage 2007 Comme des Garçons shirt and miniskirt combo with matching gloves sewn onto the torso and hips before slipping into a strapless LBD at night. And on Friday, she went strapless again, instead this time opting for a sexy version of the Canadian tuxedo.

Jenner made her way to a photoshoot Friday night in a jean midi dress with a mummy-inspired design made from slivers of different denim washes that wound together to shape the dress. The top of the dress wrapped around her neck to create a choker. The frock was covered in silver grommets, reminiscent of '90s punk belts, with charms, keys, and safety pins dangling from each layer. She paired the slitted, tea-length dress with matching wedge boots.

A tiny silver handbag and black sport sunglasses completed her look. Her hair matched the outfit's throwback aesthetic in a chignon bun with face-framing strands, and she chose a '90s-inspired dark lip liner look.

The makeup mogul is in England for an unveiling of Kylie Cosmetics at department store Harrods. She brought along her daughter Stormi and shared photos from their outing to Instagram. In one snap, she posed at the counter with her arms around the toddler.

"stopped by @harrods today with goosey girl to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin 💕," she wrote alongside the carousel. "wow what a dream!!!!!!!! thank you for having us. 🙏🏼."