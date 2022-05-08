Kylie Jenner Celebrated Mother's Day with the Cutest Photos of Stormi on Instagram
Kylie Jenner is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom of two. And while she's been selective about sharing photos of her newborn son, the beauty mogul made up for it by blessing our feeds with the sweetest snapshots of her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
On Sunday, Kylie marked the sentimental holiday with a carousel of photos and clips of Stormi, well being Stormi (aka super cute). In the first image of the slideshow, the toddler can be seen picking up a seashell on the beach while wearing a red smocked dress, and in the next clip, she enthusiastically throws it into the ocean. Meanwhile, Stormi showed off her spelling (and handwriting) skills in the last video, as she scribbled her name in the sand with her finger.
"being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer 🤍," Jenner, who gave birth to Stormi when she was just 20 years old, captioned her motherhood tribute on Instagram.
While pregnant with her second child last September, Kylie told Elle that "motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do." She continued, "Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years." As for her advice for other moms, she said, "Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!"