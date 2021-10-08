Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Maternity Version of Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Bodysuit
Kylie Jenner's hero piece during her second pregnancy? Catsuits.
Last month, the mom-to-be stepped out in a sheer lace unitard similar to the one her older sister Kim Kardashian wore when she was pregnant with her son Saint in 2015, and this week, Jenner took a style cue from Kim again in yet another full-body maternity jumpsuit. Wearing a Richard Quinn one-piece nearly identical to Kardashian's Balenciaga suit at the Met Gala afterparty, Kylie celebrated her expectant belly in allover red skintight spandex.
Just like Kim, her outfit included built-in gloves and stilettos that blended in seamlessly with the rest of her look. She accessorized with a matching overcoat and a floral-patterned handbag, while her long dark hair was worn straight and parted down the middle.
Aside from bodysuits, Kylie's other maternity wardrobe go-to has unexpectedly been crop tops. During NYFW, the reality star made the the case for the pregnancy crop top in a spliced tie-front shirt while visiting the Revolve Gallery, and the next day, she wore a crewneck sweatshirt in an abbreviated length with matching flare-leg pants for dinner at Nobu. A few weeks later, she was it again and declared she was "ready for fall" in a cropped beige shirt, which she paired with an oversized wool jacket.