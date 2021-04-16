Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Twinned in Matching Red Snakeskin Corsets
"This actually wasn't planned."
Considering the size of both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian's wardrobes, the chances of them showing up to the same place in the same outfit (without making a plan ahead of time) are seemingly slim to none — at least one would think.
On Thursday night, the sisters defied the odds and wore identical red snakeskin corsets with matching black bras underneath while posing inside Kylie's closet. They both styled their dark hair in long waves with middle parts, and opted for smoky eye makeup.
Kim complemented her corset with a pair of leather pants with lace-up details, while Kylie decided on a leather mini skirt.
"So, I was just getting ready and my sister wanted to show up in the same outfit," Kylie said in a video shared to her Instagram Story, before Kim chimed in, "Twins!" In the clip's caption, Kylie clarified that their sisterly style moment "actually wasn't planned."
Just last week, Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner made a coordinated appearance in leather pants while heading out to dinner in Los Angeles — there's been no word on if that one was planned or not.