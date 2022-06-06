Kylie Jenner Wore a Jean Paul Gaultier String Bikini with Nipples Printed on It, Because of Course She Did
Not content to usher in Hot Girl Summer 2022 with a reflective bathing suit, Kylie Jenner went all out with her latest bikini selfie. No stranger to swimwear photo ops, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling added a major dose of fashion to her feed with a shot showing off a nipple-printed Jean Paul Gaultier string bikini, which gave the illusion of being topless while keeping the post from getting too spicy.
Kylie has a long history of showing off in her swimwear, and Gaultier is no stranger to courting controversy with his designs. Not only is he a fan of visual illusions like Kylie's nipple print design, but he's also the man behind Madonna's iconic cone bra. More recently, the designer has become a go-to for the Kardashians — and everyone else. Celebrities (and their stylists) are choosing vintage Gaultier pieces to add a bit of fun and high-fashion clout to their everyday outfits—whether it's Dua Lipa wearing a corset and low-rise pants or Euphoria's Kat wearing a printed, skin-tight shirt.
Kylie's bikini photo, which she captioned "free the nipple," goes one step further and takes the designer's signature body print to the extreme. In addition to printing anatomy on swim designs, Gaultier has used the same technique on men's suiting, dresses, and even ribbed tanks and T-shirts.
Back in 2021, Kylie's sister Kendall wore a floor-skimming, long-sleeved dress from Gaultier's X-ray collection for an event with 818 tequila in Miami. Kim Kardashian has also worn Gaultier's designs, though she hasn't picked one of the French couturier's body prints just yet.