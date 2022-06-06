Kylie Jenner Wore a Jean Paul Gaultier String Bikini with Nipples Printed on It, Because of Course She Did

Not content to usher in Hot Girl Summer 2022 with a reflective bathing suit , Kylie Jenner went all out with her latest bikini selfie. No stranger to swimwear photo ops, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling added a major dose of fashion to her feed with a shot showing off a nipple-printed Jean Paul Gaultier string bikini, which gave the illusion of being topless while keeping the post from getting too spicy.

Kylie has a long history of showing off in her swimwear, and Gaultier is no stranger to courting controversy with his designs. Not only is he a fan of visual illusions like Kylie's nipple print design, but he's also the man behind Madonna's iconic cone bra. More recently, the designer has become a go-to for the Kardashians — and everyone else. Celebrities (and their stylists) are choosing vintage Gaultier pieces to add a bit of fun and high-fashion clout to their everyday outfits—whether it's Dua Lipa wearing a corset and low-rise pants or Euphoria's Kat wearing a printed, skin-tight shirt.