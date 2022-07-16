Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Facing Backlash for Bragging About His-and-Hers Private Jets

"You wanna take mine or yours?"

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on July 16, 2022
It's apparently one thing to have your own private jet, but two? That's just taking it too far.

On Friday, Kylie Jenner faced backlash after posting a black-and-white, PDA-filled photo of her and Travis Scott standing in between two private planes on the tarmac. Suggesting that they owned both aircrafts, Jenner captioned the snapshot of the his-and-hers jets, "You wanna take mine or yours?" As if two private jets weren't enough, there was also a black Rolls Royce in the background of the photo.

Critics swiftly called out Kylie for not only bragging about her wealth, but also her blatant disregard for the environment. "Maybe take neither's and reduce your carbon footprint," wrote one user, while another commented, "Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?"

A third simply added, "But what about combating climate change?"

While it's unclear if Kylie and Travis actually own the second jet, we do know that she has at least one private plane, dubbed Kylie Air. According to Page Six, the makeup mogul bought a custom Global Express Jet for an estimated $70 million in 2020. Aboard the plane, there's reportedly a long bar with a sign that reads "Kylie" in neon lights, a master suite with its own bathroom, and designer blankets and Fiji water available at each seat.

