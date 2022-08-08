Kylie Jenner Went Nightclubbing in the Ultimate Going-Out Top

Mom's night out.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott. Photo: Backgrid

After being on mom duty for the majority of her trip to London this past week, Kylie Jenner took a break from parenting and put on her party-ready best for a much-deserved night out.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old billionaire stepped out with her boyfriend Travis Scott in a slinky silver top with a fashion-forward hood while en route to Tape nightclub in the British capital. With its metallic sheen and liquid-like material, the fancy blouse proved to be a worthy alternative to any going-out dress Jenner could've worn.

Kylie paired with the shirt with mixed-media jeans, which were just as ornate, a tiny silver purse, and see-through pumps that showed off her French pedicure. Below her hood, side-parted finger waves peaked out from underneath, and she rounded out her glam with a glossy pink lip, smoky eye makeup, and contoured cheeks.

This was Kylie's second outfit of the day. Earlier, she kept it casual in a black T-shirt that was tucked into a pair of high-waisted black leather pants, and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down 'do. She captured the laid-back yet chic look in a slideshow of PDA-filled snapshots with Scott, captioned: "utopia with you."

Kylie Jenner
@kyliejenner/Instagram
