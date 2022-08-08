Kylie Jenner Went Nightclubbing in the Ultimate Going-Out Top

After being on mom duty for the majority of her trip to London this past week, Kylie Jenner took a break from parenting and put on her party-ready best for a much-deserved night out.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old billionaire stepped out with her boyfriend Travis Scott in a slinky silver top with a fashion-forward hood while en route to Tape nightclub in the British capital. With its metallic sheen and liquid-like material, the fancy blouse proved to be a worthy alternative to any going-out dress Jenner could've worn.

Kylie paired with the shirt with mixed-media jeans, which were just as ornate, a tiny silver purse, and see-through pumps that showed off her French pedicure. Below her hood, side-parted finger waves peaked out from underneath, and she rounded out her glam with a glossy pink lip, smoky eye makeup, and contoured cheeks.

This was Kylie's second outfit of the day. Earlier, she kept it casual in a black T-shirt that was tucked into a pair of high-waisted black leather pants, and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down 'do. She captured the laid-back yet chic look in a slideshow of PDA-filled snapshots with Scott, captioned: "utopia with you."