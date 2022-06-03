Kylie Jenner Kicked Off Hot Girl Summer in a Holographic Scoop-Neck Swimsuit
Hot girl summer has arrived, and celebrities are once again venturing outdoors in their sexiest swimwear to catch some rays, drink some drinks, and document the whole thing on their Instagram feeds, of course. Nature is healing. The latest celeb to flex their warm-weather wear? Kylie Jenner, who just shared a pair of snapshots on Instagram showcasing her summer Friday agenda in the shiniest suit we've ever seen.
In a post aptly captioned, "lake life," Kylie flexed her posing chops on a boat in front of deep blue water and a rocky red landscape. The younger Jenner — who recently launched her own swimwear line, Kylie Swim — decided against wearing a piece from her collection and opted for a silver one-piece suit that featured a scoop neck and halter strap, instead.
The suit's high-cut legs let Kylie make the most of the sun, and she accessorized with black sunglasses, drop earrings, and a smattering of silver rings. Jenner kept her glam natural for the outdoor outing and finished the look with a low messy bun and a pastel pink manicure.
While some consider singleness to be a major requirement of a proper hot girl summer, Kylie's love life is reportedly better than ever. According to a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie and rapper Travis Scott — with whom she shares two children — are reportedly "more in love" following the arrival of their newborn son.
"Things between Kylie and Travis are the best it's ever been," the source said. "They have the parenting thing down together and are more in love than ever before. Having two children together has brought them even closer, as parents and as a couple."
The source added, "Kylie was super prepared to be a mom of two and it's been extremely helpful to have Travis around and have him be so hands-on. Travis's involvement has really taken a lot of pressure off of her adjustment period."