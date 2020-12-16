Kylie Jenner Is the Highest-Paid Celebrity of 2020
She may be one of the few people having a good year.
If we were to name the people who actually had a good 2020, the list would include: billionaires who somehow got richer during the pandemic, the stars of Normal People, and Kylie Jenner.
Ahead of the end of a trying year, Forbes has named Jenner the highest paid celebrity of 2020, reporting that she pulled in $590 million. According to Forbes, the Kylie Cosmetics founder earned most of that by selling a 51% stake in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January.
Jenner is the only woman in the top 10 of Forbes's list, appearing ahead of brother-in-law Kanye West, who came in at number two with $170 million.
In March 2019, Forbes dubbed the youngest KarJenner the "youngest self-made billionaire" (which was met with plenty of controversy), but earlier this year, revoked the title upon reporting that she was actually no longer a billionaire — and that it's unclear if she ever was.
"A more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million," Forbes reported at the time, claiming that the numbers presented by Jenner’s team have been manipulated for years and that her accountant drafted tax returns with fake figures. "We can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely)," the article read, but, "it’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying."
Whether she has millions or billions, it's clear Kylie will be laughing all the way to the bank.