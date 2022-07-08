Kylie Jenner's Incredibly Frilly Cut-Out Minidress Expertly Combined Sexy and Cute

With a closet full of skin-tight LBDs and a nipple-printed bikini top, Kylie Jenner isn't exactly the first person that comes to mind when thinking of girly summer dressing. But that didn't stop the A-lister from showing off her style range by wearing an adorable pink dress that was equal parts sexy and sweet.

On Thursday, Kylie posted a trio of photos on Instagram in promotion of an upcoming drop of new matte lipsticks for her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner posed in her barbiecore best during the photo shoot, which consisted of a frilly pink micro-minidress that featured a plunging V-neckline, textured pattern, and an ab-baring cutout. The neckline, straps, cutout, and hem of the flirty frock were all lined with voluminous ruffles, and the top of the dress was tied together with a simple pink string knotted in a bow.

Jenner accessorized the cutesy outfit with a clear, pink-tinted handbag (packed to the brim with Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks, of course), and she wore her hair in a very Y2K array of tiny zig-zagging ponytails. A stack of silver earrings, rosy glam, and a pastel pink manicure completed the look.

Kylie's Instagram post came around the same time that she issued a clap back on a different social media platform. After a delivery driver went viral on TikTok for claiming he'd made a grocery delivery to Jenner's house where he "heard a baby scream" and felt like Kylie "could have paid [him] more," the younger Jenner sister took it upon herself to set the record straight.

"No one comes through the gate! The river ?? No river," Kylie wrote in the comments of the TikTok showing the item that was delivered. "The lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. Recipe coming soon lol."