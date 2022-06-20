Kylie Jenner Shared a Rare Photo of Her Son in Father's Day Tribute to Travis Scott

Don't worry, Stormi was there too.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 20, 2022
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner decided to celebrate Father's Day by giving a gift to her followers, too. On Sunday, the A-lister shared a tribute on Instagram in honor of her boyfriend and rapper, Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children — and the sweet snap gave us a rare glimpse into the couple's new life as a family of four.

Simply captioned, "happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎," the photo showcased Travis eating noodles while relaxing in bed. While Kylie and Travis's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, snoozed peacefully beside him, their newborn son was pictured cuddled on the rapper's chest. Kylie, who was likely behind the camera when the photo was taken, continued to conceal her son's identity by placing a heart emoji over his face.

Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner Instagram

Hours later, Jenner posted on Instagram to show some love for her favorite boys once again. In a captionless post, Kylie shared an up-close look at Travis's matching Nike sneakers with their 4-month-old son, formerly named Wolf. The Father's Day posts mark two of the few glimpses Kylie has given of her newborn, as the parents have yet to fully introduce her son to the world — or publicly announce his new name — since welcoming him in February.

Kylie's post comes just days after she got candid about her postpartum body on her Instagram Story. After originally sharing that she "gained 60lbs again this pregnancy," but was "down 40lbs" back in April, Jenner gave another update on her fitness journey last week.

"4 months postpartum," Jenner captioned a shot of her on the treadmill. "I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again.🙏🏻"

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner Accessorized a Sexy Cut-Out LBD With a Throwback '80s Staple
Kylie Jenner Black Dress and Travis Scott Hugging 2018 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Shared a Rare Glimpse At Her and Travis Scott's Newborn Son
Kylie Jenner and Stormi's Matching Moment Included a Mini Prada Handbag
Kylie Jenner and Stormi's Matching Moment Included a Mini Prada Handbag
kylie jenner billboard music awards
Kylie Jenner Wore a Skintight Graphic Dress on the Red Carpet With Travis Scott and Stormi
Kylie jenner instagram
Kylie Jenner Kicked Off Hot Girl Summer in a Holographic Scoop-Neck Swimsuit
kylie jenner side part gown
Kylie Jenner Wore a Plunging Latex Catsuit in Her Latest Photoshoot
Kylie Jenner KylieBaby
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Mother's Day with the Cutest Photos of Stormi on Instagram
Kylie Jenner Straight Dark Hair Gown Red Carpet
Kylie Jenner Just Opened Up About Her Postpartum Journey
Kylie Jenner White Dress Instagram
Kylie Jenner Just Found the Perfect Dress for Your Next Vacation
Kylie Jenner Met Gala 2022
Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy Made a Rare Appearance in Her BTS Met Gala Video
Kylie Jenner Black Dress Baby Bump Instagram Post
Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Second Behind-the-Scenes Pregnancy Video
kylie jenner crochet bodysuit
Kylie Jenner Posed Pantsless in a Sheer Crochet Bodysuit for Her Latest Campaign
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Seemingly Revealed Her Baby's Due Date Months Ago
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner's New Son Looks Just Like Stormi Webster
Shay Mitchell Baby No. 2
All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
Kylie Jenner LBD Tall Boots Instagram
Kylie Jenner Wore Super Tall Boots with a Super Short LBD