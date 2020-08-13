Kylie Jenner Brought Back the Bedazzled Trend While Breaking Travel Rules in Turks and Caicos
She celebrated her 23rd birthday for the second time.
Kylie Jenner is currently in Turks and Caicos for her 23rd birthday, despite nonessential travel bans in California. This was Jenner's second celebration and also her second bedazzled birthday dress. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself wearing a Balmain multi-colored jewel dress, basically telling her followers that bedazzling is about to enter the 2020 conversation.
"thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress," she wrote in the caption.
Based on her Instagram story and posts it seems as though Jenner traveled with her daughter Stormi. She posted a photo of the two of them standing in the ocean wearing white dresses with the caption "no place i'd rather be."
On Jenner's actual birthday, she wore a corset dress with a custom Swarovski Crystal "23" written out in roman numerals. She also had a matching temporary tattoo.
The Kardashian and Jenner family has not exactly followed the rules for traveling and distancing in the last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, Kendall and Kylie traveled to Utah for a vacation, and Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé have all spent time at Kim's house in Wyoming.