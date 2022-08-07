Kylie Jenner Put a High Fashion Twist on the Denim Miniskirt

Days after her sister Kendall Jenner brought back mall-girl style with her Abercrombie & Fitch-inspired, distressed denim miniskirt, Kylie Jenner decided to take things to the next level and put a high fashion twist on the noughties-era staple.

Last night, Jenner stepped out after her boyfriend Travis Scott's London concert at the O2 area and went for dinner at Mayfair's The Twenty Two. For the late-night outing, the makeup mogul wore an avant-garde version of the jean skirt. Featuring a frayed hem, visible pockets, and a tattered waistband, Kylie's two-tone mini was seemingly sewn together from two separate scraps of denim.

She paired the mismatched skirt with a cropped leather motorcycle jacket that coordinated with Travis's coat, strappy pointed-toe heels in black, and matching shield sunglasses. Her long dark hair was worn down in relaxed waves, while a matte pink lip and a generous swirl of blush provided the finishing touches to her look.

This was just one of many stellar style moments from Jenner in the British capital this week. Earlier in the trip, Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics at the department store Harrods, where she wore a chaotic vintage Comme des Garçons skirt and top set that featured three-dimensional hands on the torso and hips. Afterwards, she went full bombshell in a strapless LBD for date night, and the next day, she mummified the Canadian tuxedo in a denim bodycon dress.