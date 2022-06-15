Kylie Jenner Accessorized a Sexy Cut-Out LBD With a Throwback '80s Staple

When it comes to current fashion trends, everything you thought was out is very much in. Translation: If you could find it abandoned in the back of your mom's closet, there's a good chance celebrities are wearing it in their Instagram thirst traps. This was precisely the case for Kylie Jenner, whose latest look not only brought all the sex appeal, but single-handedly convinced us to wear leg warmers on our next night out.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

On Tuesday, the Kar-Jenner posted a trio of photos to her feed captioned, "morning gram 🖤." Flexing her posing chops in front of a glossy black door double the size of her frame, Kylie wore a sexy turtleneck LBD that featured cutouts along the top of her arms and the sides of her waist. The dress's micro-mini hemline was complete with a bit of ruching, and the skirt included two thong-like straps that flossed her otherwise bare hips.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

While her top half screamed clubbing attire, the bottom half was giving blast from the past. Aside from pairing the sexy frock with matching black leg warmers, she finished the look off with black square-toed heels that showed off a very '80s neon-yellow pedicure. Kylie opted to go with her signature bronzy glam in the photos and wore her raven locks straight with a middle part.

Kylie's skin-tight look comes just days after she got real about her postpartum fitness journey on her Instagram Story. After welcoming her second child and first son with rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, Jenner shared that she's taking "no days off" when it comes to hitting the gym.

"4 months postpartum," Jenner captioned a shot of her on the treadmill. "I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again.🙏🏻"