Kylie Jenner Upstaged Madonna in a Corseted Cone Bra Minidress

Jenner's girls' night out fashion is at the top of its game.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

Published on July 21, 2022
After a string of dates with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner took a break from her boyfriend and went to dinner with her sisters — Kim and Khloé Kardashian — and a few gal pals at Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi yesterday. And just like her date night style, Kylie's girls' night out fashion is at the top of its game.

Wearing an updated take on Madonna's iconic cone bra, Kylie sported a white silk, corseted minidress with a built-in conical bustier. Sticking to an all-white theme, Jenner paired the dress with white pointy-toe pumps and a tiny purse in the same stark shade. Diamond stud earrings and massive pear-shaped diamond ring on her index finger were among her only accessories. For glam, Jenner's long wavy tresses were pulled back into a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and her makeup included a generous swirl of pink blush, rosy lips, and full brows.

On TikTok, Kylie showed off the entire look while listening to Nicki Minaj's "We Go Up" in the backseat of a car.

And...during an impromptu photoshoot in restaurant's bathroom.

Jenner's recent girls' night out comes less than a week after she came under fire for bragging about having matching private jets with Travis Scott on Instagram. She captioned a snapshot of the couple embracing while standing in between their his-and-hers jets, "You wanna take mine or yours?" Days later, she was called out for being a "full time climate criminal" again when she reportedly took a 3-minute flight from Camarillo to Van Nuys, California — a trip that would've only taken approximately 40 minutes by car.

