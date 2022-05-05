Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy Made a Rare Appearance in Her BTS Met Gala Video

Kylie Jenner may have had a full plate while working with the Off-White team to put the finishing touches on her Met Gala look earlier this week, but that didn't mean she wasn't also on mom duty. On Wednesday, the mom-of-two shared a sentimental, behind-the-scenes video documenting her 2022 Met Gala experience, and in the YouTube footage , fans got a rare glimpse of Jenner's newborn son ( formerly known as Wolf ) and his older sister Stormi.

The siblings joined their mom in New York for the first Monday in May and made cute cameos in her documentary-style montage. First, Stormi is seen boarding Kylie's private jet, before sitting on her grandmother Kris Jenner's lap to chant, "we're going to New York" and giving her aunt Khloé a big hug and a high-five.

Elsewhere in the video, Kylie explained that the "only reason" she went to the Met this year was to honor Off-White's founder Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021. "The only reason I came to the Met this year, to be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn't gonna go. I was like 'Unless I can go and honor Virgil' and [his wife] Shannon would want me to go and I would wear Off-White, then that's the only reason I would go today. To honor him," she explained while sitting in the makeup chair. "I feel like I was supposed to go with Off-White because Virgil and I talked about this for the last two years. I was supposed to go with him in 2020 so it feels right that my Met come back I'm going with Off-White for sure."