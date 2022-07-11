Kylie Jenner Proved Black Is the New Black in a Plunging Latex Dress With the Shortest Hem

Kylie Jenner is very much running the date night dressing game at the moment — and she won't let us forget it. Just a day after stepping out with rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, while wearing a dress in summer's breakthrough color, the parents of two hit the town once again to grab a bite at Craig's in West Hollywood.

On Sunday night, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was spotted arm-in-arm with her beau on the way to the celeb-loved restaurant. Jenner wore a plunging black latex minidress for the occasion, which featured long sleeves with finger cutouts and a mid-thigh hemline. Black heels, a blingy silver clutch, simple hoops, and black sunglasses completed Kylie's look, and she wore her hair slicked into a bun — save for one long face-framing tendril.

Kylie Jenner. Splash News

Travis took a more casual route for his night out look by wearing a gray graphic T-shirt paired with matching gray sneakers, ripped light-washed jeans, an oversized silver necklace, and a brown and cream water bottle holder.

Aside from being photographed in the sexy look when heading to dinner, Kylie was sure to document the outfit on her TikTok account. Captioned, "TikTok saw it first," the short video showed Jenner posing in the mirror over Beyoncé's new song, "BREAK MY SOUL" is just one of the many clips she's posted on the app as of late.

Days prior, Ky let her daughter, Stormi Webster, get in on the video-making fun by sharing a clip of the two of them showing off her impressive shoe collection. While Kylie wore a pair of leggings and a white shirt in the post, Stormi opted for matching blue pajamas with a constellation print. "Happy Friday," she captioned the video.