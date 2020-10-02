Kylie Jenner Is Being Dragged for Not Knowing What Australia's Flag Looks Like
The 23-year-old made a dire flag emoji misstep.
People are dragging Kylie Jenner on social media (again), and the category is … Emojis? Flags? Fact-checking?
On Wednesday, the 23-year-old social media star revealed that her skincare line would be launching websites in the UK, France, Germany, and Australia on Oct. 7. Jenner included each new URL accompanied by the country’s respective flag emoji. But, ah, if you take a look at Australia’s entry, there’s an issue. A big one.
Instead of posting Australia’s flag emoji, Jenner posted the flag emoji for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.
To be fair, the flags are visually similar — if viewed via smartphone, at least. Both are blue and bear the Union Jack flag in the upper left corner, but Australia’s flag is dotted with six white 7-point “Commonwealth Stars” of varying sizes, the five on the right side making up the Southern Cross constellation. The right side of South Georgia’s flag features an intricate coat of arms made up of a shield, penguin, seal, and reindeer.
Naturally, Jenner’s followers were quick to correct her, some even noting that phones make it pretty simple to find the correct flag icon.
It’s unclear whether this mistake belongs to Jenner herself or a member of her staff. Still, nearly two days have passed and the tweet remains, no correction.