Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Still "Madly In Love"
A reconciliation is very possible.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still reportedly "madly in love" two years after their split.
The two spend a lot of time together while co-parenting their daughter Stormi — who just turned 3 on Monday — and apparently, they are still very close. A source told E! News that while the parents are focused on Stormi and their "great routine," there are definitely still feelings.
"Kylie and Travis are still madly in love," said the source. "You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."
And apparently, a reunion could be on the horizon for these two. The source added that they "aren't ruling out getting back together," but they also "aren't putting pressure on the relationship.