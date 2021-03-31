Kylie Jenner Donated $500K for Teen Cancer Patients
The Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt got a new lounge thanks to Kylie.
Billionaire Kylie Jenner donated half a million dollars to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt as a way to honor her friend Harry Hudson, a singer, songwriter, and cancer survivor. Working with the nonprofit organization Teen Cancer America, Jenner's donation helped build the hospital's Hey, I'm Here For You Teen Lounge, a place where young cancer patients can get together, play video games, watch movies, and even meditate.
Jenner first announced that she was partnering with Teen Cancer America back in 2017. At the time, she noted that she was raising money with her Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection to celebrate her birthday and help Teen Cancer America.
"Teen Cancer America is an incredible organization, and I'm so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry," Jenner said a press release, People reports. "It's been an incredible process to see this come to life, and I send well wishes to all patients and their families."
Hey, I'm Here For You is the name of Hudson's cancer charity and his 2020 album. A source told Page Six that Jenner accompanied Hudson to many of his cancer treatments and saw the special circumstances that he went through during his recovery. She wanted to make sure that the lounge reflected that.
"When Harry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2017, one of the things that really struck him and his best friend Kylie, who sat with Harry through his chemo treatments, was that there was a great need to give more emotional support to teenagers and keep them hopeful and inspired during the process," the source said. "One of the things that Kylie and Harry found to be equally important as the science was the ability to treat the patient, specifically the teenage demographic, in a space that reflected positivity and healing."
Hudson noted that this is only the first of many lounges. He hopes to bring the space to hospitals everwhere, so that young people undergoing treatment can all have a relaxing and communal place to connect and heal.
"With the help of Teen Cancer America, we were able to contribute the first Hey, I'm Here For You Teen lounge at Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt — a comfortable space for young people undergoing treatment to pursue their passions," Hudson said in the same statement, People adds. "This is a full-circle moment for me, and I am excited to continue growing my partnership with Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and TCA."
Page Six adds that last year, Jenner donated $1 million to Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi. That money went to help "buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear" during the pandemic.