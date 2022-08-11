Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her 25th Birthday in a Sparkly Sheer Party Dress "twenty fine." By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner just rang in her 25th birthday in a dress (and with an over-the-top firework display) fit for a Leo. In honor turning another year older, Kylie shared a slideshow of photos from her b-day celebration captioned "twenty fine," wearing a sheer, curve-hugging gown that was completely covered in nude sequins. The off-the-shoulder dress featured ruching around the waist and on the sleeves — and thanks to Jenner's dangling diamond earrings and rings and a firework show to boot, its sparkle only intensified. @kyliejenner/Instagram A nude lip, a bronzed complexion, and a smoky eye rounded out her glam, while Kylie scraped back her long brunette waves into a chic updo. Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Graphic Body-con Dress While on Vacation With Kim Kardashian Ahead of the nighttime festivities, and subsequent outfit change, Kylie began her day in a bubblegum pink halter-neck dress with an underboob-baring cutout. "It's my birthdayyyyyy," she captioned a TikTok of the look, which she accessorized with an iced coffee in hand, a pink crystal-embellished lip-shaped clutch, and matching foam pool shoes. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit