Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her 25th Birthday in a Sparkly Sheer Party Dress

Kylie Jenner just rang in her 25th birthday in a dress (and with an over-the-top firework display) fit for a Leo.

In honor turning another year older, Kylie shared a slideshow of photos from her b-day celebration captioned "twenty fine," wearing a sheer, curve-hugging gown that was completely covered in nude sequins. The off-the-shoulder dress featured ruching around the waist and on the sleeves — and thanks to Jenner's dangling diamond earrings and rings and a firework show to boot, its sparkle only intensified.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

A nude lip, a bronzed complexion, and a smoky eye rounded out her glam, while Kylie scraped back her long brunette waves into a chic updo.

Ahead of the nighttime festivities, and subsequent outfit change, Kylie began her day in a bubblegum pink halter-neck dress with an underboob-baring cutout. "It's my birthdayyyyyy," she captioned a TikTok of the look, which she accessorized with an iced coffee in hand, a pink crystal-embellished lip-shaped clutch, and matching foam pool shoes.