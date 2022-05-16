Kylie Jenner Wore a Skintight Graphic Dress on the Red Carpet With Travis Scott and Stormi

For Kylie Jenner and Co., red carpets are now a family affair, and the mother of two made sure she and daughter Stormi Webster were the best-looking duo on the carpet at last night's Billboard Music Awards.

On Sunday, Kylie arrived at the ceremony alongside rapper and longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott. The pair allowed their 4-year-old daughter to partake in the star-studded festivities, and the whole family completely understood the assignment when it came to proper carpet attire. Kylie showed off her figure in a skintight silver ombré maxi dress, complete with long sleeves and an illusion of legs printed on the front. Jenner accessorized with chunky gold cuff bracelets, gold heels, and simple rings, and she wore her hair slicked into a bun with a side part and a single face-framing tendril.