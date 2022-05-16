Kylie Jenner Wore a Skintight Graphic Dress on the Red Carpet With Travis Scott and Stormi
For Kylie Jenner and Co., red carpets are now a family affair, and the mother of two made sure she and daughter Stormi Webster were the best-looking duo on the carpet at last night's Billboard Music Awards.
On Sunday, Kylie arrived at the ceremony alongside rapper and longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott. The pair allowed their 4-year-old daughter to partake in the star-studded festivities, and the whole family completely understood the assignment when it came to proper carpet attire. Kylie showed off her figure in a skintight silver ombré maxi dress, complete with long sleeves and an illusion of legs printed on the front. Jenner accessorized with chunky gold cuff bracelets, gold heels, and simple rings, and she wore her hair slicked into a bun with a side part and a single face-framing tendril.
Travis opted for a brownish-green blazer and matching cargo pants paired with a plain white T-shirt and Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, Stormi sported a one-shoulder, long-sleeved white dress for her carpet look, which she finished with coordinating white sneakers and a slicked-back bun that matched her mom's hairdo.
The family appearance was just the latest adorable mommy-and-me moment we've seen from Kylie and Stormi in recent weeks. Last Sunday, Kylie celebrated Mother's Day by posting the sweetest snapshots of her oldest child with a heartfelt caption. "Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer 🤍," Jenner wrote under photos and videos of Stormi playing on a beach.
Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi in February of 2018 and have since welcomed their second child and first son together. Though the couple has yet to confirm their newborn son's name, Kylie has given followers a few peeks at the newest family member on social media.