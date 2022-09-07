Kris and Kylie Jenner's Mother-Daughter Matching Moment Included Skin-Tight Leather Corsets

Kylie Jenner is on a mission to prove that her mom's still got it — as if we needed a reminder.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo in promotion of her newest drop — the Kris Collection, named after Kris Jenner — on the brand's Instagram. Combining elements from both mom and daughter's personal style, each of the Jenners wore sexy, all-black custom Rey Ortiz ensembles in the snapshot, which they accessorized with none other than one of Kris's signature martinis.

While Kylie sported a plunging corset peplum halter top paired with a silky knee-length for the shoot, Kris opted for an off-the-shoulder bustier version complete with sleeve-gloves and a midi-skirt. Sheer black tights, dazzling diamond drop earrings, and sky-high black platform heels completed both of the women's looks, and Kylie wore her hair in a messy updo with a face-framing tendril while Kris stuck to her signature voluminous pixie cut.

"THE KRIS COLLECTION ROUND 2 coming September 14th!!! 🫒," Kylie captioned her post. "I love collaborating with you mommy @krisjenner 🍸 @kyliecosmetics."

Kylie's post comes just a day after she utilized yet another social media platform (with the help of her mother) to promote the cosmetics collab. On Tuesday, Jenner shared a clip on TikTok of her and Kris sipping martinis similar to those depicted in the collection while flashing different items from the line. In addition to swiping on a lip liner and showing off the packaging, the last frame in the video also showed Kris hilariously pouring her martini out of a shaker that said, "Don't f*ck with me."