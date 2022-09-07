Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kris and Kylie Jenner's Mother-Daughter Matching Moment Included Skin-Tight Leather Corsets Accessorized with martinis, of course. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 @ 02:06PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Kylie Jenner is on a mission to prove that her mom's still got it — as if we needed a reminder. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo in promotion of her newest drop — the Kris Collection, named after Kris Jenner — on the brand's Instagram. Combining elements from both mom and daughter's personal style, each of the Jenners wore sexy, all-black custom Rey Ortiz ensembles in the snapshot, which they accessorized with none other than one of Kris's signature martinis. While Kylie sported a plunging corset peplum halter top paired with a silky knee-length for the shoot, Kris opted for an off-the-shoulder bustier version complete with sleeve-gloves and a midi-skirt. Sheer black tights, dazzling diamond drop earrings, and sky-high black platform heels completed both of the women's looks, and Kylie wore her hair in a messy updo with a face-framing tendril while Kris stuck to her signature voluminous pixie cut. Kylie Jenner Revealed She Almost Wasn't Named Kylie "THE KRIS COLLECTION ROUND 2 coming September 14th!!! 🫒," Kylie captioned her post. "I love collaborating with you mommy @krisjenner 🍸 @kyliecosmetics." Kylie's post comes just a day after she utilized yet another social media platform (with the help of her mother) to promote the cosmetics collab. On Tuesday, Jenner shared a clip on TikTok of her and Kris sipping martinis similar to those depicted in the collection while flashing different items from the line. In addition to swiping on a lip liner and showing off the packaging, the last frame in the video also showed Kris hilariously pouring her martini out of a shaker that said, "Don't f*ck with me." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit