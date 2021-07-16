Chicago West and Dream Kardashian Made an Adorable Appearance at Kylie Cosmetics HQ
Kylie Jenner's nieces crashed the makeup mogul's workday.
Is bring your nieces to work day a thing? Because if not, Kylie Jenner, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian definitely just made it one. During the third episode of Jenner's series that gives fans a look inside the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, we see Chi and Dream saunter in, hands full with a Kylie Cosmetics-branded bag of goodies, to visit their aunt and grandma Kris Jenner in the middle of a business meeting.
"No way," Kylie exclaimed when she saw her two adorable nieces enter the room. "What did you guys get? Let me see Chi! So cute!" The two held up their silver bags filled with beauty products, showing their aunt. Kylie then FaceTimed her own daughter Stormi Webster to show that her cousins were in the office.
"You guys, your cousins are here," Kylie said to Stormi over the phone. Both Dream and Chicago responded in their little voices saying, "Hi, Stormi!"
Later in the episode, Kylie gave us a peek into her life as a working mother. Stormi joined her mom at the office, which Kylie explained was because no one was available to watch her that day.
"I don't have any help today with my daughter," Kylie said. "So, she's actually here on-set running around somewhere."
For days like this, Stormi actually has her own office/playroom — Kylie even revealed to the camera that Stormi is working on her own secret brand. Kylie also shared that Stormi inspired her to hire strong women to work at her company.
"Stormi has such strong women — and men — in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to," Kylie explained. "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and our team to just be surrounded by strong women."
Kylie Cosmetics relaunched yesterday, after the brand took a quick two-month hiatus to re-package and re-formulate their products to be made with vegan, cruelty-free, "clean" ingredients.
"Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance. My new lip kit has eight-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing. I'm excited for everyone to try the new products."