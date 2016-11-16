Kylie Jenner Is Turning to No-Waistline Clothing This Thanksgiving #AllOfUs

With a week left on the Thanksgiving countdown, Kylie Jenner took to her website and app on Wednesday to talk Thanksgiving Day outfits. "You guys, Thanksgiving dinner is no joke," she said. "I love the food so much that I have to dress the part—loose, comfy clothing with no tight waistline! Check out some fashion fit for your feast!," linking to some very comfy, but still totally cute picks for the big day.

Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, revealed on Style Code last week, that this year, the youngest of the Kar-Jenners will be hosting the family's feast, which she was probably excited to do after the success of her Halloween "Dead Dinner" in October. "For Thanksgiving, I think I’m just gonna, like, F the diet," Kardashian said. "Kylie’s making Thanksgiving dinner this year ... I can't really ask her to make gluten-free, dairy-free—and I don't really want to."

It goes without saying there will be plenty of family photo opportunities before your feast, one of which could end up being chosen as a family holiday card. Take a look at Kylie's Thanksgiving Day outfit picks, and get inspired by her choices—all of which are conservative enough for a more traditional family meal, but cute enough to wear to non-family functions as well. Plus with a loose waistline and baggier fit, you'll be able to each as much as you want in any of the options below.