11 Times Kylie Jenner Gave Us #SummerGoals on Instagram

We can never get enough of celebs showcasing their lavish lifestyles on social media—and Kylie Jenner lives up to her title, King Kylie, by doing just that. With 65.3 million followers on Instagram, 16.6 million on Twitter, and at one point the most-viewed account (@kylizzlemynizzl) on Snapchat, it’s clear that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan does not hold back when it comes to giving her loyal followers an all-access pass into her life.

Now that summer has finally started, we've been looking at Kylie's Instagram account for #inspo. Whether she’s lounging poolside in her new Topshop bathing suit designs (in stores now) or jetting off to tropical locations—her 'gram is sure to be #goals. Scroll down to vicariously live through 11 of Kylie’s most inspiring moments.