11 Times Kylie Jenner Gave Us #SummerGoals on Instagram

We can never get enough of celebs showcasing their lavish lifestyles on social media—and Kylie Jenner lives up to her title, King Kylie, by doing just that. With 65.3 million followers on Instagram, 16.6 million on Twitter, and at one point the most-viewed account (@kylizzlemynizzl) on Snapchat, it’s clear that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan does not hold back when it comes to giving her loyal followers an all-access pass into her life.

Now that summer has finally started, we've been looking at Kylie's Instagram account for #inspo. Whether she’s lounging poolside in her new Topshop bathing suit designs (in stores now) or jetting off to tropical locations—her 'gram is sure to be #goals. Scroll down to vicariously live through 11 of Kylie’s most inspiring moments.

When she flaunted her curves in a trendy one-piece bathing suit made customized for her.

When quality sister time meant hiking to the top of the hills to take in the endless ocean views.

When she jetted off in luxury to Orlando, Florida, for a weekend getaway with friends.

When she stole the show at Coachella by crashing Simi and Haze Khadra's—the stylish DJ twins in Kylie's girl squad—set.

When she made lying in the sand look glamorous while modeling for her new Kendall + Kylie swim collection for Topshop.

When she embodied what a carefree summer should look like by wearing a white tee and denim cut-offs in a mesmerizing field of flowers.

When she lounged by the pool in a covetable Louis Vuitton ensemble.

When she took in the California sunset from the hood of her white Range Rover.

When she kicked off summer 2016 by hanging poolside with her squad—including her older sis Kendall Jenner and BFF Hailey Baldwin—and gave us major FOMO.

When she slayed in thigh-high boots while sitting courtside.

When she soaked in the Los Angeles sun in an itsy-bitsy Burberry bikini.

